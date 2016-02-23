FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group to add grain quality data for CBOT wheat, oats deliveries
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

CME Group to add grain quality data for CBOT wheat, oats deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, said on Tuesday it will being publishing additional information on grain delivered against CBOT wheat and oats futures, effective immediately.

For wheat, the exchange said it will publish the level of vomitoxin, a plant fungus, listed on wheat shipping certificates, which are receipts for delivery.

The exchange will also specify whether CBOT oats deliveries were graded as “slightly weathered.”

The information will appear in CME’s daily “issues and stops” report on CBOT grain deliveries. The first notice day for deliveries against CBOT March futures is Monday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editng by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.