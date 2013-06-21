Monsanto says GMO wheat find in Oregon suspicious

June 21 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co officials said Friday that continued extensive testing of U.S. soft white wheat supplies shows that the discovery of the company’s unapproved, experimental genetically altered wheat in an Oregon wheat field is highly suspicious, an isolated incident that could not have happened through normal farming practices.

Company officials said more investigation is needed to determine how the genetically engineered wheat, which Monsanto said it stopped field testing in 2005, was found growing in April in the Oregon farm field.

Monsanto said Friday that testing it had conducted, in addition to testing conducted by Washington State University, should give broad assurances to foreign buyers, grain handlers and others that none of its biotech wheat, referred to by Monsanto as the “CP4 event,” is mixed into commercial supplies.