March 15, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

Iran makes second US wheat purchase-USDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Iran has made its second purchase of U.S. wheat in recent weeks as it builds stockpiles in response to tough new sanctions aimed at containing Tehran’s nuclear program.

A weekly export sales report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday showed that Iran has bought an additional 60,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat.

USDA reported earlier this month that Iran had made a rare purchase of 120,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat for delivery before May 31.

The United States has imposed sanctions hitting Iran’s oil trade and central bank to pressure Tehran to shutter its nuclear program, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes. A U.S. advisory group said last month that the sanctions are squeezing Iran’s oil exports even before they take effect in June.

The sanctions are making it increasingly difficult for the country to pay for staple foods, causing hardship for its 74 million people. The wheat sales are approved under a humanitarian authorization from the Treasury Department to ensure food and other needed items reach the Iranian people.

Iran also has approached Pakistan and India and has bought wheat from Russia, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Australia in recent months in an effort to build its food stores. (Reporting By Emily Stephenson; Editing by Alden Bentley)

