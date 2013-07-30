FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to resume imports of U.S. western white wheat -farm minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to resume imports of U.S. western white wheat -farm minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan will resume buying U.S. western white wheat, the nation’s farm minister said on Tuesday, after halting imports of the grade following the discovery of a genetically modified strain in an Oregon field earlier this year.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, told reporters at a weekly media briefing that the government would include western white in a regular tender for wheat imports on Thursday.

Industry sources had said Japan could resume buying the grade as early as this week after adopting stricter measures designed to detect GM strains of the grain used for confectionary flour.

Japan, which imports around 800,000 tonnes of western white annually, joins South Korea and other big buyers in restarting purchases of the grade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.