FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broker to pay $1.56 mln over U.S. regulator's wheat futures manipulation claims
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

Broker to pay $1.56 mln over U.S. regulator's wheat futures manipulation claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A futures broker has agreed to pay a $1.56 million penalty to settle claims that he manipulated wheat futures prices with fictitious sales in 2009, according to a court filing.

Eric Moncada, who worked for trading firms BES Capital LLC and Serdika LLC in New York, will also be barred from trading wheat futures products for five years, among other terms of the settlement filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

U.S. District Colleen McMahon, who in July ruled that there was “absolutely no dispute” that Moncada had engaged in fictitious sales, approved the settlement. [ID: nL2N0PQ2XU]

Moncada neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in the settlement.

Reporting by Bernard Vaughan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.