Crop tour sees below-average prospects for northern Kansas wheat
May 6, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

Crop tour sees below-average prospects for northern Kansas wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLBY, Kansas, May 5 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the state at 34.3 bushels per acre, down from 34.7 bushels a year ago.

The 2015 figure was the lowest for the tour’s first day since 2001. The tour’s prior five-year average for the same area is 42.5 bushels per acre.

Scouts on the tour, organized by the Wheat Quality Council, sampled 284 fields on Tuesday between Manhattan and Colby, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to scout fields in southwestern Kansas on Wednesday and release a final yield forecast for the state, the top U.S. wheat producer, on Thursday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Ken Wills)

