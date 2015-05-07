FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crop tour projects below-average southwest Kansas wheat yield
May 7, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

Crop tour projects below-average southwest Kansas wheat yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WICHITA, Kansas, May 6 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the southwest portion of the state at 34.5 bushels per acre, up from 30.8 bushels a year ago but below a five-year average.

The Wheat Quality Council tour’s five-year average for the area is 36.98 bushels per acre.

Scouts on the tour sampled 305 fields on Wednesday between Colby and Wichita, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to scout fields in eastern Kansas and release a final yield forecast for the state, the top U.S. wheat producer, on Thursday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Ken Wills)

