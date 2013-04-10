FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man held for alleged White House bomb threat
April 10, 2013

Man held for alleged White House bomb threat

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he made a bomb threat at the White House, police said.

The suspect, Krzysztof Wasik, 44, of Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, approached a Secret Service officer shortly after 4 a.m. (800 GMT) at the White House gates and said a bomb in a truck parked nearby was set to go off, District of Columbia police spokesman Araz Alali said.

Surrounding streets and entrances to a subway station were shut down as a police bomb unit checked for explosives. Nothing was found, and the area was reopened, Alali said.

Wasik is being held by the Secret Service on charges of felonious threats, Alali said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)

