Obamas welcome White House Christmas tree from Pennsylvania
November 29, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Obamas welcome White House Christmas tree from Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - First lady Michelle Obama and her two daughters welcomed the official White House Christmas tree on Friday - an 18.5-foot Douglas Fir donated by a Pennsylvania farmer.

The tree, which arrived on White House grounds by horse-drawn carriage, will be decorated and displayed in the Blue Room of the executive mansion.

“We are honored to have it. This is the best part of the holiday season, when our tree comes,” the first lady said in a video posted on the White House website. The family was accompanied by their two Portuguese water dogs - Bo and Sunny.

Obama told Ladies’ Home Journal they planned to dedicate this year’s tree to military families.

“This year, we’re going to decorate it with photos of military homecomings,” she was quoted as saying. “We’re also asking military families to share their traditions, and those will be reflected in the ornaments as well.”

The tree was donated by Chris Botek, a second generation Christmas Tree Farmer from Lehighton, Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)

