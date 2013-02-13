FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House wants Congress to create $2 bln green energy fund
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 13, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

White House wants Congress to create $2 bln green energy fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The White House is asking lawmakers to create a $2 billion Energy Security Trust from federal oil and gas revenue to promote renewable energy, an official memo released on Wednesday said.

“This $2 billion investment will support research into a range of cost-effective technologies - like advanced vehicles that run on electricity, homegrown biofuels, and domestically produced natural gas - will be funded by revenue generated from federal oil and gas development,” according to a White House memo explaining the initiative. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Vicki Allen)

