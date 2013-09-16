Man throws firecrackers over White House fence

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A man threw firecrackers over the White House’s north fence line on Monday, just hours after a deadly shooting rampage in the U.S. capital in which 13 people died, the U.S. Secret Service said.

White House uniformed agents ordered journalists in the White House driveway inside the building after the firecrackers were thrown over the fence, a U.S. Secret Service spokesman said.

With the capital on high alert after the earlier shooting rampage, reaction to the firecrackers was immediate, with some tweeting that shots had been heard. “There have not been shots outside the White House,” U.S. Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said.