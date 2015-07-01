White House lifts 40-year-old ban on cameras during public tours

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion on Wednesday and invited visitors to share their shots on Twitter using #WhiteHouseTour.

First lady Michelle Obama posted a video on Instagram announcing the change, the White House said in a statement. It did not give a reason for the policy change but added some cameras and accessories such as so-called selfie sticks would still be prohibited. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)