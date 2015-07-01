FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-White House lifts 40-year-old ban on cameras during public tours
#Intel
July 1, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-White House lifts 40-year-old ban on cameras during public tours

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from first lady, details on still-banned equipment)

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion on Wednesday and invited visitors to share their shots on Twitter using #WhiteHouseTour.

First lady Michelle Obama announced the change in a video on Instagram.

“If you’ve been on a White House tour, you may have seen this sign,” she said, holding up a sign reading “No Photos or Social Media allowed.” “Well, not any more,” Obama said as she tore up the sign, laughing.

The White House did not give a reason for the policy change but said some cameras and accessories such as so-called selfie sticks would still be prohibited.

Video cameras, cameras with detachable lenses, tablets, tripods, monopods will also remain banned. Phone cameras and compact still cameras with a lens no longer than 3 inches (7.6 cm) will be allowed, the White House said.

A relaxation of the camera rule coincided with a new security measure surrounding the executive mansion on Wednesday: a spiked top fence to thwart would-be intruders.

Sharp metal points will be bolted on top of the black iron fence as a temporary measure until authorities put up a more permanent structure next year. The changes were sparked by security breaches at the White House, including a September intrusion when a man scaled the fence and ran into the mansion. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

