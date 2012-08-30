RPT-White House-tapping SPR an option, no announcement to make

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The White House repeated on Thursday that releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to lofty energy prices remains an option but that it had no announcements to make on the topic.

“That remains the case but I have no announcements to make about that specific option or any other option,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

The White House is monitoring the impact of oil prices on the U.S. economy and the global economy, he said.

“We ... are studying our options,” Carney said.