CORRECTED-Verdict in Bradley Manning Wikileaks case to be read on Tuesday
July 29, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Verdict in Bradley Manning Wikileaks case to be read on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Manning’s name in first paragraph.)

July 29 (Reuters) - The judge in the court-martial of Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, accused of spilling secrets to Wikileaks, said the verdict will be read on Tuesday.

Manning, 25, who is accused of the biggest leak of classified information in the nation’s history, is charged with 21 criminal counts, the most serious of which, aiding the enemy, carries a life sentence. (Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jonathan Oatis)

