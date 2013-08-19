Prosecutors want U.S. soldier in WikiLeaks trial sentenced to at least 60 yrs

FORT MEADE, Md., Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Army prosecutors on Monday urged a military judge to sentence Bradley Manning to at least 60 years in prison for leaking secret files to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified data in U.S. history.

“He betrayed the United States,” Captain Joe Morrow argued in closing statements in the sentencing part of Manning’s court-martial at Fort Meade, Maryland. “For that betrayal he deserves to spend the majority of his remaining life in prison.”

Manning, a 25-year-old private first class, was found guilty in July of 20 criminal counts tied to the leaking of more than 700,000 classified files, videos and diplomatic cables. He faces the possibility of a maximum 90 years in prison.

Defense attorneys were due to address the court later on Monday. They have contended that Manning was naive but well-intentioned in handing over documents to the pro-transparency website.

Sentencing could come this week or next in the case that catapulted WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, into the world spotlight.

Manning was found not guilty of the most serious charge, aiding the enemy, which carried the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Manning was assigned to an Army base in Iraq in 2010 when he handed over the files. Last Wednesday, he apologized to the court for his actions and said he understood that he “must pay a price.” (Editing by Ian Simpson)