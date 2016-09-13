FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea Manning ends hunger strike, Army agrees to treatment -ACLU
September 13, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Chelsea Manning ends hunger strike, Army agrees to treatment -ACLU

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soldier Chelsea Manning, serving a 35-year prison term for passing classified files to WikiLeaks, ended her hunger strike on Tuesday after the Army said she will receive treatment for her gender dysphoria, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The 28-year-old Army private, who was born male but revealed after being convicted of espionage that she identifies as a woman, announced the hunger strike on Friday.

Manning's treatment will begin with a surgery that was recommended by her psychologist in April, the ACLU, which represented Manning, said in a statement. Manning is held in Kansas. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

