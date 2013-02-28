Judge accepts soldier's guilty plea in WikiLeaks case

FORT MEADE, Md., Feb 28 (Reuters) - Military judge Colonel Denise Lind on Thursday accepted the guilty plea on 10 charges from U.S. Army Private Bradley Manning in his military court-martial for providing secret documents to the WikiLeaks website.

Manning. 25, pleaded guilty to a series of 10 lesser charges that he misused classified information for which he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, although he pleaded not guilty to the top charge of aiding the enemy. (Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Daniel Trotta)