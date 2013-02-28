FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wikileaks soldier pleads guilty to lesser charges in secrets leak
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 28, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Wikileaks soldier pleads guilty to lesser charges in secrets leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT MEADE, Md., Feb 28 - The U.S. Army private accused of slipping secrets to the Wikileaks website pleaded guilty on Thursday to 10 lesser charges that he misused classified information in the biggest leak of government secrets in U.S. history.

Private First Class Bradley Manning faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the 10 charges he pleaded guilty to before military judge Colonel Denise Lind in a pre-trial hearing prior to his court martial, set to begin June 3. (Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.