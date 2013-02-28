FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Army private in WikiLeaks case pleads not guilty to aiding enemy
February 28, 2013

U.S. Army private in WikiLeaks case pleads not guilty to aiding enemy

FORT MEADE, Md., Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army private accused in the WikiLeaks case pleaded not guilty to aiding the enemy at a military hearing on Thursday in what was the biggest leak of government secrets in U.S. history.

Private First Class Bradley Manning was expected to take the witness stand before military judge Colonel Denise Lind in the hearing prior to his court martial, set to begin June 3.

He pleaded not guilty to the most serious charge, aiding the enemy, through his attorney. He faced a total of 22 charges after being accused of slipping classified material to the WikiLeaks website.

Reporting by Medina Roshan

