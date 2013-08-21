WikiLeaks says Bradley Manning jail term is 'strategic victory'

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - WikiLeaks on Wednesday said a 35-year jail term handed down to U.S. soldier Bradley Manning for leaking classified files to the pro-transparency organisation was a “strategic victory” as it meant he was eligible for parole in less than nine years.

“Significant strategic victory in Bradley Manning case,” WikiLeaks said on its official Twitter feed. “Bradley Manning now eligible for release in less than 9 years, 4.4 in one calculation.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)