WikiLeaks soldier testifies in own defense at U.S. military trial
February 28, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

WikiLeaks soldier testifies in own defense at U.S. military trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT MEADE, Md., Feb 28 - A U.S. Army private accused of slipping secrets to the WikiLeaks website testified in his own defense at a military hearing on Thursday on the biggest leak of government secrets in U.S. history.

Private First Class Bradley Manning testified before military judge Colonel Denise Lind in a pre-trial hearing before his court martial, set to begin June 3.

“I believe that if the general public ... had access to the information... this could spark a domestic debate as to the role of the military and foreign policy in general,” Manning testified. (Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Vicki Allen)

