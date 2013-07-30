FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military judge finds soldier in WikiLeaks case not guilty of aiding enemy
July 30, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. military judge finds soldier in WikiLeaks case not guilty of aiding enemy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT MEADE, Md., July 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. military judge on Tuesday found soldier Bradley Manning guilty of most of the of 21 criminal counts, but not of aiding the enemy, for handing over documents to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified information in the nation’s history.

Judge Colonel Denise Lind said Manning, who was accused of sharing more than 700,000 classified U.S. files with the anti-secrecy website, was not guilty of the most serious charge, which carries a penalty of life in prison without parole. (Reporting by Medina Roshan, Writing by Scott Malone)

