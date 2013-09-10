FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2013

Northern California wildfire destroys 80 structures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A fast-moving Northern California wildfire has destroyed 80 structures and damaged 30 others, and residents have been told to evacuate ahead of the flames, fire officials said on Tuesday.

The so-called Clover Fire, which broke out on Monday afternoon, has charred some 7,400 acres (2,994 hectares) near the community of Happy Valley, some 200 miles north of San Francisco, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
