July 18, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

California brush fire forces evacuation of more than 300 campers - fire officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Dozens of children were among more than 300 people evacuated from campgrounds early Saturday morning as firefighters battled brush fires burning in Southern California’s drought-parched foothills, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened from the fire that broke out at about 9:30 p.m. along the Angeles Crest Highway. It has charred more that 125 acres northwest of San Bernardino, according to an online U.S. Forest Service post.

At least five campgrounds near the fire were evacuated, sending 300 campers, including 130 children with special needs, to a nearby high school, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted.

The highway remained closed on Saturday morning near the fire, which is 10 percent contained, fire officials said online.

Another brush fire on Friday overran Interstate 15, north of San Bernardino, destroying four structures and torching 20 vehicles. No one was hurt in that blaze, which forced about 60 drivers to abandon their cars and scramble to safety.

Firefighters have contained 5 percent of that blaze, which is approximately 3,500 acres in size, fire officials said early on Saturday. (Reporting By Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Frank McGurty and Digby Lidstone)

