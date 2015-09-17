Death toll in northern California wildfires jumps to five

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Two more bodies were found in the area of the a wildfire raging north of California’s Napa Valley wine country, authorities said Thursday, bringing the total death toll from two Northern California blazes to five.

The remains have not been positively identified, but are believed to be two men previously reported missing in two communities ravaged by the fast-moving Valley Fire, Bruce Beven Burns and Leonard Neft, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deaths bring to five the number of fatalities attributed to the fires, including a woman who died in the Valley Fire and two additional deaths in the Butte Fire, burning in California’s Gold Country in the Sierra Nevada Foothills.