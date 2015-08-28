U.S. agriculture chief talks wildfires in scorched West

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday the federal government has spent more than $1 billion fighting this year’s deadly wildfires, which have scorched drought-stricken Western states.

Vilsack told a news conference in Portland, Oregon, he supported a bill that would designate the very biggest blazes each year as national disasters.

The U.S. Agriculture Department, which oversees the Forest Service, is spending more than $150 million a week beating back several dozen blazes, he said.

Vilsack was joined by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who is co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill that would assign national disaster status to the largest 1 to 2 percent of wildfires, freeing up emergency funding and preventing borrowing from fire prevention budgets.

“My concern is that for much of the West, this could be the new norm,” Wyden said, adding that 11 western senators have also backed the measure and would make its passage a priority in September.

Active wildfires across the region have scorched almost 1.7 million acres (688,000 hectares) of land, roughly the size of Delaware, stretching resources thin and prompting a rare call for reinforcements from the U.S. military and as far afield as Australia.

Oregon and Washington state are experiencing the worst conflagrations, combining to account for nearly two-thirds of the total, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

Thirteen firefighters have died so far this year, including three whose vehicle was consumed by flames when they crashed en route to a massive Washington state wildfire.

Four more were also injured in that accident at the so-called Okanogan Complex fire, which has scorched 302,224 acres (122,306 hectares) of brush and dry timber in rural, rugged terrain in the state’s northeast.

The cluster of fires has been burning for nearly two weeks and managed to grow by about 14,500 acres (5,900 hectares) since Thursday, according to the interagency InciWeb website. The fires were 12 percent contained as of Friday morning, down from 17 percent on Thursday.

Firefighters there and across the West have faced high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds as well as thick smoke that has blanketed much of the region over the past week and prompted officials to issue health warnings.

On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers were urged to boost federal funding for local wildfire prevention efforts at a meeting in Seattle, with Washington state experiencing its largest cluster of deadly fires on record. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech)