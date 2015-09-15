FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property toll from Northern California wildfire grows to 585 homes
September 15, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Property toll from Northern California wildfire grows to 585 homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAKEPORT, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - The toll of property loss from a deadly Northern California wildfire has climbed to at least 585 homes and hundreds of other structures destroyed, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported on Tuesday.

Another 9,000 buildings are listed as threatened by the so-called Valley Fire, which erupted on Saturday in the hills north of Napa County’s wine-producing region west of Sacramento and has since charred 67,000 acres (3,640 hectares), fire officials said.

The blaze ranks as the most destructive among scores of wildfires that have ravaged the drought-stricken western United States so far this year. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in Lakeport, California; Writing and additional reporting from Los Angeles by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Walsh)

