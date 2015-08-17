FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military personnel mobilized to fight Western wildfires
August 17, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. military personnel mobilized to fight Western wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALMON, Idaho, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Active-duty U.S. military personnel were mobilized on Monday to help fight an outbreak of wildfires raging across more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) in several Western states, stretching resources thin for the civilian agencies struggling to contain the flames.

It marked the first such mobilization by the U.S. Defense Department since 2006, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman from Salmon, Idaho; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
