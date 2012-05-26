New Mexico firefighters thwarted by rough terrain, wildfires rage

Santa Fe, N.M., May 26 (Reuters) - A blaze raged unchecked for a fourth day in the steep mountains of southwestern New Mexico on Saturday, one of several wildfires that have consumed more than 200 square miles (520 km) of rugged land in a half-dozen U.S. states.

Efforts to contain the blazes spreading in sparsely populated areas of Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah have been hurt by gusting winds and tinder-dry late-spring conditions.

Several small towns, including the historic Wild West mining town of Mogollon - now nearly a ghost town - were ordered to evacuate, as the spreading fire torched miles forest, brush and grass.

New Mexico’s Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire had raged across 82,252 acres (33,286 hectares) as of Friday, although officials said the area could be much larger than that. No new acreage numbers were available Saturday because planes did not conduct an infrared flight Friday night, said Fire Information Officer Dan Ware.

“We know that there was significant growth yesterday but we don’t have a hard and fast number,” Ware said.

Some 586 firefighters and support crew were fighting the blaze.

“This is the biggest show in the country right now in terms of fire size. So a lot of resources are available to us. We’re just not sure we’ll be able to do a lot of flying,” Ware said.

Access to the fire was the chief difficulty. It was burning in very steep, rugged terrain where firefighters are not able to cut fire lines through the brush and timber.

“Fire activity was so extreme yesterday we had to pull crews out. We’re expecting another day like that today. With such high wind levels and low humidity there’s going to be big potential for some major growth,” he said.

The Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire began last Wednesday from a lightning strike and is being fed by high winds and drought conditions. (Editing by Jackie Frank)