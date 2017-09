WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he planned to call Governor Jerry Brown to discuss the wildfire in Northern California that have destroyed at least 585 homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

The blaze erupted on Saturday and raced through several communities in the hills north of Napa County’s wine-producing region. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott)