WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will soon determine if additional federal support is needed in California to combat the wildfires ravaging the state, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would consider the possibilities for more assistance after a telephone call with California Governor Jerry Brown later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)