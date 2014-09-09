FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC will remain skeptical of big wireless mergers -chairman
September 9, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC will remain skeptical of big wireless mergers -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission will remain skeptical of efforts of top U.S. wireless carriers to merge, the agency’s chairman, Tom Wheeler, said in a speech on Tuesday.

“I know that achieving scale is good economics, and that there is a natural economic incentive to accrue ever-increasing scale. We will continue to be skeptical of efforts to achieve that scale through the consolidation of major players,” Wheeler said, referencing the recently abandoned plan by No. 3 carrier Sprint Corp to buy No. 4 provider T-Mobile US.

“Most recently the assistant attorney general for antitrust and I were outspoken in discouraging Sprint’s potential acquisition of T-Mobile. The American consumer has been the beneficiary: new pricing and new services that have been spurred by competition,” Wheeler said, speaking at the Las Vegas trade show organized by the wireless association CTIA. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

