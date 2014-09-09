FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC chair expresses worries over 2015 spectrum auction
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC chair expresses worries over 2015 spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Top U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday warned that next year’s auction of valuable radio airwaves could be at risk if wireless carriers don’t show broadcasters they plan to commit significant money.

The Federal Communications Commission next year is planning a so-called incentive auction, the first opportunity for wireless carriers to buy highly coveted low-frequency spectrum, which hinges on TV stations first giving up those airwaves.

“Whether or not wireless carriers show up with sufficient demand to incent broadcasters to participate is something only you control... If mobile operators don’t put their money where their mouths have been, the future of spectrum policy will begin to look a lot different,” FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a speech at a wireless trade show.

He said he had heard AT&T Inc, Dish Network Corp and possibly Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc had planned to participate, but “the rest of the industry, however, has been strangely silent.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.