UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC chair expresses spectrum auction, throttling concerns

(Adds merger and data throttling concerns)

By Alina Selyukh

LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The top U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday warned that next year’s auction of valuable radio airwaves could be at risk if wireless carriers don’t show broadcasters they plan to commit significant money.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler told a wireless industry trade show he counted on them to prove their big interest in buying spectrum from television stations.

He also said the FCC would stay skeptical of potential mergers among the biggest wireless carriers and that he remained concerned about the industry’s data throttling practices.

The FCC is planning a so-called incentive auction for mid-2015, the first opportunity for wireless carriers to buy highly coveted low-frequency spectrum, which hinges on television stations first giving up those airwaves.

Many TV station owners have been reluctant to agree to go off air or share airwaves with each other, which Wheeler said was partly because they were not sure they would get properly paid through the wireless carriers’ bids.

“Whether or not wireless carriers show up with sufficient demand to incent broadcasters to participate is something only you control,” Wheeler told the CTIA wireless show in Las Vegas.

“If mobile operators don’t put their money where their mouths have been, the future of spectrum policy will begin to look a lot different.”

Last month, the National Association of Broadcasters petitioned a federal appeals court to review the FCC’s planned auction process, arguing it could hurt TV stations.

“If they were to win, the effect would be to delay the auction, notwithstanding NAB’s claims to the contrary,” Wheeler said. “They have gone to the judicial branch to throw up roadblocks to further progress on addressing the spectrum needs of mobile services.”

The FCC in the next few weeks will start “expanded outreach” to television stations, explaining how the auction will work and how much money it could raise, Wheeler said.

He said he had heard AT&T Inc, Dish Network Corp and possibly Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc , when they were talking about a merger, planned to participate.

“The rest of the industry, however, has been strangely silent,” he said.

Sprint’s plans to buy T-Mobile recently collapsed after Wheeler and the U.S. top antitrust regulator spoke critically about the idea. Wheeler said consumers benefited from the companies ending the merger plan, through new pricing and services.

“We will continue to be skeptical of efforts to achieve ... scale through the consolidation of major players,” Wheeler said.

He also said the FCC was concerned carriers are singling out certain customers for throttling, or data slow-downs, and that subscribers who sign up for unlimited services are not getting the usage they were promised.

The FCC is reviewing the wireless carriers’ data management practices after Verizon announced last month the top 5 percent of high-speed data users on its older unlimited data plans might experience slower speeds starting in October. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Marina Lopes in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay and Andrea Ricci)