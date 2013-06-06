White House defends Verizon phone record collection

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Thursday acknowledged that it is collecting a massive amount of telephone records from at least one carrier, defending the practice as “a critical tool in protecting the nation from terrorist threats to the United States.”

The admission comes after the Guardian newspaper published a secret court order related to the records of millions of Verizon Communications customers on its website on Wednesday.

A senior administration official said the court order pertains only to data such as a telephone number or the length of a call, and not the subscribers’ identities or the content of people’s telephone calls.