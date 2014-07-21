UPDATE 1-Wisconsin train derailment clean up underway, evacuation lifted

(Updates with evacuation lifted, details on fuel spill and collision)

By Brendan O‘Brien

MILWAUKEE, July 21 (Reuters) - An evacuation order was lifted on Monday after a train derailment and collision several hours earlier caused a fuel spill in a southeastern Wisconsin town, where clean-up efforts were underway, a rail spokesman said.

A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Sunday in Slinger, Wisconsin, after striking cars from Wisconsin and Southern Railroad, causing some 4,000 gallons (18,200 liters) of diesel to spill from a locomotive fuel tank, said CN spokesman Patrick Waldron.

The derailment spurred the evacuation of about 100 households, local media reported, in the town of about 5,000 people, about 35 miles (60 km) northwest of Milwaukee.

The evacuation was lifted five hours after the derailment, Waldron said. Local emergency officials were not immediately available for comment.

A CN locomotive engineer and conductor were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Waldron said.

The derailment occurred when a southbound CN train, made up of three locomotives and 98 cars, struck Wisconsin and Southern rail cars at a rail track intersection, Waldron said. The CN train was operating on a CN track with a permission signal, he said.

The collision, which remains under investigation, caused the CN locomotives and three railcars carrying sand to derail, he said. Seven Wisconsin and Southern cars derailed, Waldron said, with four carrying lumber, one carrying plastic pellets and one carrying modified resin solution. (Reporting by Chris Michaud in New York and Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Jon Herskovitz and James Dalgleish)