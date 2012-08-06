Obama urges "soul searching" on ways to reduce gun violence

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that Americans need to do more “soul searching” to find ways to reduce violence in the wake of a deadly weekend shooting spree at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

“All of us recognize that these kinds of terrible, tragic events are happening with too much regularity,” Obama said at a White House bill-signing ceremony when asked whether further gun control measures were needed. He said elected officials and community leaders must come together to discuss what should be done.

Obama said federal authorities had not yet determined what motivated the gunman but that if it turned out to be the “ethnicity of those who were attending the temple, I think the American people immediately recoil against those kinds of attitudes.”