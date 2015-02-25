Wisconsin Senate takes up right-to-work legislation

MADISON, Wis. (Reuters) - The Wisconsin state Senate on Wednesday began debating a proposal to make Wisconsin the 25th right-to-work state in the nation, as thousands of demonstrators protested the measure at the state capitol.

The Republican-led state Senate is expected to approve the bill, which would prohibit requiring private sector workers to join or financially support unions, and move it to the state Assembly where Republicans also hold a majority.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a possible Republican presidential hopeful, will sign a bill if it gets to his desk, his spokeswoman has said.

Walker drew accolades from conservatives across the nation in 2011 when he ushered through legislation limiting the powers of most public sector unions in Wisconsin amid large protests at the capitol.

Supporters of the right-to-work measure contend it could attract businesses to the Midwest state, while opponents see it as an assault on organized labor that would limit union revenues.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said at the start of Wednesday’s session that the bill closely mirrors laws adopted in Indiana and Michigan in 2012.

“We have the duty to taxpayers to explore any opportunity to make Wisconsin more competitive,” Fitzgerald said.

Demonstrators interrupted Fitzgerald’s opening twice, shouting opposition to the bill before being escorted from the Senate gallery by capitol police.

“This is a sham ... this is an attack on democracy,” one protester shouted.

About 3,000 demonstrators opposed to the measure gathered at about midday around the Capitol Building, the second noontime rally in as many days, in an echo of massive rallies in 2011.

“We will have no more rights as workers,” said Freeman Monfort, 83, a union member for 60 years. “This is about dignity and the working class.”

Republican leaders have fast-tracked the bill, introducing it on Monday and holding a more than eight-hour Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, which the chairman cut short by 30 minutes, citing the threat of a disruption by bill opponents.

The committee voted on party lines to advance the bill to the Senate, drawing criticism from Democrats.

“It is deeply concerning that honest, hardworking Wisconsin taxpayers have had their voices silenced by Republican senators who are unwilling to listen to the overwhelming opposition to this divisive bill,” Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said.

Fitzgerald said last week he had enough Senate support to approve the bill, which would be taken up by the Assembly next week.