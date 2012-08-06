Wisconsin Sikh temple gunman identified as Wade Michael Page, 40

OAK CREEK, Wis., Aug 6 (Reuters) - The man who opened fire at a Sikh temple on Sunday, killing six members of the congregation, was officially identified as Wade Michael Page, 40, a former member of the military, Oak Creek, Wisconsin Police Chief John Edwards said.

Edwards told a news briefing on Monday that Page was in the military from 1992 to 1998 and was ineligible for reenlistment. Military sources had said earlier on Monday that Page was last stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a psychological operations specialist and Hawk Missile System repairman.

Page was shot dead by a police officer after he killed one female and five male members of a Sikh congregation. The victims ranged in age from 39 to 84, Edwards said.