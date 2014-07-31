FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds state's registry for same-sex couples
July 31, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds state's registry for same-sex couples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE, July 31 (Reuters) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 2009 law that establishes a registry for same-sex couples, saying it does not violate an amendment to the state constitution banning gay marriage.

The registry gives registered same-sex couples the right to hospital visits, family medical leave to care for a stricken partner, health benefits under a partner’s insurance and the right to inherit assets when a partner dies.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Bill Trott

