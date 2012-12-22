FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Many US workers lie, call in sick, to play hooky-survey
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Many US workers lie, call in sick, to play hooky-survey

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Many U.S. workers are willing to lie about a death in the family, illness or jury duty to play hooky, according to a survey conducted by a temporary job staffing firm.

Bereavement time has been used for vacation by 26 percent of workers surveyed and jury duty by 27 percent, according to a quarterly survey conducted by Adecco Group North America.

Some 47 percent of full-time workers surveyed said they have called in sick to take a day off, the phone survey conducted in late November found.

When workers do call in sick, 72 percent of their colleagues believe they are faking it, according to the poll of 522 full-time workers.

The poll also showed men are twice as likely as women to use bereavement time and four times as likely to use jury duty as a way to take extra vacation time.

A quarter of women, compared to 11 percent of men, said they are “jealous” when a co-worker leaves work early.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said their workload increased and 44 percent said they have added responsibility when their colleagues take off work.

The poll also found 43 percent of workers in the South, compared to 23 percent of workers in the Northeast and 15 percent in the West, are happy with their current vacation package.

The poll measuring attitudes toward the use of allotted time off was conducted between Nov. 21 and 25 and had a 4.3 percent margin of error.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.