United Airlines not liable for alleged 9/11 security lapse-judge
November 21, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

United Airlines not liable for alleged 9/11 security lapse-judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines bears no responsibility for suspected security lapses at a Maine airport that allowed hijackers onto the American Airlines plane that crashed into one of the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Wednesday granted a request by United and its parent United Continental Holdings Inc to dismiss negligence claims brought by Larry Silverstein, the leaseholder of the World Trade Center property.

The decision concerned the destruction of 7 World Trade Center, which collapsed hours after being pierced by debris stemming from the crash of AMR Corp’s American Airlines Flight 11 into 1 World Trade Center.

