Mexico to retaliate soon over U.S. meat labeling dispute
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 7, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico to retaliate soon over U.S. meat labeling dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico said on Monday it will impose retaliatory measures “soon” against U.S. imports in its dispute over U.S. meat labeling rules that it says unfairly discriminate against Mexican cattle and pig shipments to the United States.

Mexico’s economy ministry said in a statement it has started internal procedures that would strip benefits from some U.S. agriculture and industrial imports, including apples, dairy, alcoholic drinks and personal hygiene products.

The measures will take effect “soon” and be in place “until the United States complies with its international commitments in the (World Trade Organization),” it added.

The move follows a WTO ruling that gave Mexico less than half the retaliatory damages it had sought. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Adriana Barrera)

