FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Three killed, one missing in latest California yacht accident
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Three killed, one missing in latest California yacht accident

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds dateline, comment from U.S. Coast Guard)

LOS ANGELES, April 29 (Reuters) - At least three sailors were killed and one was missing after a yacht racing from California to Mexico apparently collided with a much larger ship, officials said on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said a helicopter joined the search for the fourth sailor an hour after dawn on Sunday.

“Right now, we’re continuing our search and trying to find the person,” said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Johnson.

It was the third racing major accident in the waters off California in recent weeks, and the second to result in fatalities.

The Newport Ocean Sailing Association said the 37-foot (11.3-meter) Aegean disappeared off their online tracking system early on Saturday while it was sailing several miles off the coast near the border of Mexico and California.

A Coast Guard cutter combed the waters for wreckage and the missing fourth sailor through the night, Johnson said.

The association said none of the bodies had been identified.

“An investigation was continuing, but it appeared the damage was not inflicted by an explosion but by a collision with a ship much larger than the 37-foot vessel,” it said in a statement.

The race began in Newport Beach on Friday and the last sailboats were due to arrive in Ensenada on Sunday.

The accident in the southern California waters follows two others in recent weeks off the northern California coast, which prompted the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday to suspend sailboat racing in the Pacific Ocean around San Francisco.

In the first of two recent accidents, a pair of crew members from an Australian yacht on a round-the-world race were injured off Northern California when a massive wave struck the ship on March 31.

In the April 14 fatal accident, a series of powerful waves pummeled the 38-foot (11.6-meter) yacht Low Speed Chase during the Full Crew Farallones Race, sweeping crew members overboard and tossing the vessel onto a rocky island.

The Coast Guard recovered the body of one crewman, but three other men and a woman from the boat were lost at sea. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Paul Thomasch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.