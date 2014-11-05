Yellowstone, other U.S. parks urged to reconsider wireless upgrades

Nov 4 (Reuters) - A plan that could boost cellular services at national parks in the American West such as Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon is pitting purists against pragmatists in a debate about digital access in places prized for their solitude.

This week the watchdog group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) released government documents showing a telecommunications firm was eyeing a $30 million project that would expand coverage in Yellowstone, which spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

The bandwidth expansion proposed by CenturyLink Inc has not been formally submitted to the Yellowstone park authorities, and would need to clear several hurdles before being presented for public review.

But the prospect of millions of visitors chatting on cell phones, interacting with iPads and playing video games on laptops has drawn criticism the U.S. National Park Service system is straying from its mission of preserving natural resources in order to meet the expectations of consumers, particularly tech-dependent millennials.

“We’re engaged in perhaps a losing argument that parks are places you go to be disconnected from the electronic tendrils that reach into every other nook and cranny of the world,” said PEER Director Jeff Ruch.

A separate preliminary proposal spelled out in documents gained by PEER through freedom-of-information requests to the National Park Service would see concessionaires at Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and several other parks underwrite technology upgrades that the businesses would then control, Ruch said, and he urged the parks to resist what he termed “corporatization.”

Bret De Young, technology chief for Yellowstone, said the park, which is best known for its geysers and iconic wildlife such as bison, needs more bandwidth to improve cellular and other services that now exist in just a few developed areas. He said it is not seeking to enlarge its wireless footprint.

Unlike the vast majority of U.S. parks, Yellowstone in 2008 crafted a wireless plan that still guides decision-makers and which imposes strict limits on where WiFi and cellular service is permitted, De Young said.

The debate comes as Yellowstone considers increasing fees for its roughly 3 million annual visitors. Sarah Curet, 21, a University of Idaho student who has vacationed at Yellowstone, said she is not averse to an Internet-free zone, but balks at lack of cell service.

“For me, having a cell phone wouldn’t detract from the experience,” Curet said. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Walsh)