Cargill bans Zilmax from beef supply until issues resolved
October 30, 2013

Cargill bans Zilmax from beef supply until issues resolved

CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc said on Wednesday that it will not buy cattle fed Merck & Co Inc’s controversial cattle-feed additive, Zilmax, and will not feed it to its own cattle, until it is “100 percent confident” the animal welfare issues are resolved.

“Cargill will not use it until we are 100 percent confident the animal welfare issues are resolved, plus we will also not use it until Asia and other trading partners accept it in their markets,” the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Cargill also said it would not use Zilmax in its “beef cattle supply chain” until both issues were resolved.

Merck said on Tuesday that it was working to resume sales of the livestock feed additive in the United States and Canada, though it said it was too soon to say when that would happen. Merck had halted sales of the muscle-building drug in August over animal welfare concerns.

