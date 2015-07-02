FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S&P cuts Chicago Board of Education's GO rating to 'BBB'
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P cuts Chicago Board of Education's GO rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Chicago dateline, background on pension payment, ratings by other agencies, budget status)

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education two notches to BBB, warning the rating could fall further if the financially troubled school district does not produce a “credible” budget.

The downgrade came two days after the nation’s third-largest public school system had to tap borrowed funds to make a state-mandated $634 million payment to its teachers’ pension fund.

S&P said that demonstrated the severity of the district’s structural budget imbalance. The credit rating agency added that if the school system does not craft a fiscal 2016 budget that contains a credible plan to improve the fiscal imbalance, it could face another downgrade of its general obligation rating.

The board of education already has a junk rating of Ba3 from Moody’s Investors Service and a low-investment grade rating of BBB-minus from Fitch Ratings.

Reaction to the downgrade from the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the school district, was not immediately available.

CPS has projected a $1.1 billion deficit in its upcoming budget that has not yet surfaced even though fiscal 2016 began on Wednesday.

Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay

