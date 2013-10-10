FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineering firm URS furloughs 3,000 employees due to U.S. shutdown
October 10, 2013 / 12:58 PM / 4 years ago

Engineering firm URS furloughs 3,000 employees due to U.S. shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - URS Corp, which builds and operates energy and other industrial projects, said it has temporarily laid off about 3,000 employees due to the U.S. government shutdown.

The furlough includes employees who are unable to work because the government facilities where they work are closed or the company had received a stop-work order or directions to reduce staff.

The number, as of Monday, is expected to increase if the shutdown continues, said URS, which counts the U.S. Defense, Homeland Security, State and Treasury departments as its customers.

URS had reduced the top end of its 2013 earnings forecast range by 25 cents per share in August, bringing it down to $4.25 to $4.50 per share, citing uncertainty over the U.S. federal budget.

