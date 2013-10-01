FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2013 / 1:37 PM / 4 years ago

Citing shutdown, US requests stay in fight over US Air, AMR deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday requested a stay of proceedings in its legal fight with US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines parent AMR Corp over the carriers’ proposed merger, citing the federal government shutdown.

“Absent an appropriation, the Department of Justice attorneys and employees are generally prohibited from working, even on a voluntary basis,” the Justice Department said in a motion.

“This is creating difficulties for the Department to perform the functions necessary to support its litigation efforts.”

